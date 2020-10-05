FedEx driver killed in weekend crash in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A 63-year-old man is dead after a crash in New Bern on Sunday night.

New Bern police say Spencer Powell from Wilson was driving a FedEx vehicle on Neuse Boulevard near Bosch Boulevard just before 6:00 p.m. They say he crossed the center line, went off the road, and hit several trees.

Powell was pronounced dead on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.