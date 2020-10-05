Advertisement

FedEx driver killed in weekend crash in New Bern

FedEx driver killed in crash on Neuse Blvd. near Bosch Blvd.
FedEx driver killed in crash on Neuse Blvd. near Bosch Blvd.(WITN-TV)
Oct. 5, 2020
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A 63-year-old man is dead after a crash in New Bern on Sunday night.

New Bern police say Spencer Powell from Wilson was driving a FedEx vehicle on Neuse Boulevard near Bosch Boulevard just before 6:00 p.m. They say he crossed the center line, went off the road, and hit several trees.

Powell was pronounced dead on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

