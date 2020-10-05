Advertisement

ECU Alumni Association’s Purple Gold Golf Open to tee off Oct. 16

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 20th Annual ECU Alumni Association’s Purple Gold Golf Open is scheduled to tee off Oct. 16.

The event is one of many organized by the Association to raise money for ECU student scholarships.

Since its establishment in 2005, the ECU Alumni Association scholarship program has awarded 318 scholarships totaling in more than $481,000, according to the Pirate Alumni website.

The Purple Gold Golf Open will be held at the Ironwood Golf & Country Club in Greenville. Food, drinks and trophies will be provided. A 2 p.m. flight time is available.

If you would like to participate in this year’s golf open, be sure to register by Oct. 13. Click here to register.

