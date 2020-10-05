COVID-19 cases for ECU students continue to decline

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cases of COVID-19 for East Carolina University students have dropped to its lowest point in nearly two months.

New figures released late Monday afternoon show there were just 13 new student cases and five new staff cases last week at the university.

That’s the lowest since the week of July 26-August 1 when ECU reported just 13 new cases for both students and employees.

To date, there have been 1,257 students cases and 62 employee cases at the university.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.