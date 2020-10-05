Advertisement

3 dead, 1 hurt after partial building collapse in Houston

The Houston Fire Department says three workers were killed during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction.
The Houston Fire Department says three workers were killed during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Fire Department says three workers were killed during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction.

The fire department said one worker who was injured in Monday’s collapse was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The agency says its rescue team is on the scene and working with an engineer at the site of the building, located near Interstate 10 on the city’s westside.

Authorities believe all other workers were accounted for but rescue crews were still working to ensure there were no other victims.

It was not immediately known what caused the partial building collapse.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP source: Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

National

National Zoo baby panda gender reveal

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

Coronavirus

President Trump is being discharged from Walter Reed Military Hospital

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
President Trump is being discharged from Walter Reed Military Hospital.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Consistent pattern keeps the sunshine intact

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A dry week with warm afternoons and cool nights

National

Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The staggering scale of California’s wildfires reached another milestone Monday: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.

Latest News

ECU

COVID-19 cases for ECU students continue to decline

Updated: 36 minutes ago
New figures released late Monday afternoon show there were just 13 new student cases and five new staff cases last week at the university.

Coronavirus

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Cineworld says that with major markets closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”

National

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) reacts to President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 55 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Trump says he’s leaving hospital for White House, feels good

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

National Politics

Trump court nomination hangs over Senate shuttered by virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
COVID-19 infections shut down the Senate, but Republicans are refusing to delay confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.