26-year-old killed in Duplin County wreck

The crash happened on I-40 near Wallace.
(WDTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers say a 26-year-old was killed in a car crash in Duplin County early Sunday.

The Highway Patrol says a driver was heading west on I-40 near Wallace when they pulled off the exit ramp around mile marker 384, veered to the right and then overcorrected to the left before crashing. Troopers say it happened around 6 a.m.

The name of the person who died will not be released until family is notified.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

