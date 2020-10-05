26-year-old killed in Duplin County wreck
The crash happened on I-40 near Wallace.
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers say a 26-year-old was killed in a car crash in Duplin County early Sunday.
The Highway Patrol says a driver was heading west on I-40 near Wallace when they pulled off the exit ramp around mile marker 384, veered to the right and then overcorrected to the left before crashing. Troopers say it happened around 6 a.m.
The name of the person who died will not be released until family is notified.
