Advertisement

Vehicles on fire near Winterville apartment complex

Fire near apartment complex
Fire near apartment complex(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Fire-Rescue are responding to a fire in the parking lot of a local apartment complex.

At least two vehicles have reportedly caught fire, according to Greenville Fire-Rescue.

The complex is on Patton Circle near Reedy Branch Road in Winterville.

WITN is on the scene and will update as we receive more information.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Greenville police release identity of man struck by SUV

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
According police in Greenville, the accident happened around 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive near Thomas Langston Road.

News

Gamma maintains tropical storm strength

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Gamma is currently a tropical storm

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Scattered showers keep temps in the 60s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Cool but still comfortable weekend forecast

News

NCEL 10-03-20

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

Latest News

News

NCEL 10-03

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

POWERBALL 10-03

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

North Carolina inmate dies after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety on Friday, the unidentified male inmate was in his early 70s.

News

Chapel Hill: No Franklin Street Halloween due to pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Chapel Hill officials announced Friday afternoon that all town-sponsored public events and festivals through the end of the year have been canceled, the News & Observer reported.

News

Movie theaters prepare to re-open as state hits Phase 3

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
For the first time in nearly eight months, movie goers can grab some snacks, sit back and relax.

News

NC absentee ballots: Federal judge overrides state ruling, blocks rule change

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
On Saturday, U.S. District Judge James Dever issued a temporary restraining order, stating that the North Carolina Board of Elections could not change rules regarding absentee ballots because they had already started being sent out on September 4th.