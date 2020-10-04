Vehicles on fire near Winterville apartment complex

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Fire-Rescue are responding to a fire in the parking lot of a local apartment complex.

At least two vehicles have reportedly caught fire, according to Greenville Fire-Rescue.

The complex is on Patton Circle near Reedy Branch Road in Winterville.

WITN is on the scene and will update as we receive more information.

