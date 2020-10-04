Advertisement

Teen shot dead at Greenville motel

Baymont Inn shooting
Baymont Inn shooting(WITN)
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Baymont Inn.

Police say they responded to a shooting on Memorial Drive at the motel around 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 4.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male that had been shot in the doorway of one of the motel rooms.

Lieutenant Dale Mills said the teen stayed at the motel the night before.

The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Greenville Police say they are reviewing camera footage and speaking to witnesses.

This shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville Police at 252-329-4315.

