Advertisement

Movie theaters prepare to re-open as state hits Phase 3

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in nearly eight months, movie goers can grab some snacks, sit back and relax.

“It’s been very much of a roller coaster over the past seven almost eight months," says Joseph Horton, the Operations Director of Golden Ticket Cinemas.

Though movie theaters are now allowed to re-open in a limited capacity under Governor Roy Cooper’s Phase 3, there are guidelines to keep and rules to follow.

“These movies that we are playing right now are movies that are new releases they released a couple weeks ago," says Grace Kirkman, the General Manager at ENC Cinemas.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, guests are asked to wear their mask while in the theater.

“We also are doing lots of cleaning and disinfecting of our theaters," Kirkman adds.

At Golden Ticket Cinemas, they’re taking this week to train employees and prepare. One of their precautions is separating who does what.

“Anyone handling cash or credit card will not be handling popcorn or drinks," Horton explains.

According to the Governors orders, movies theaters can open at 30% capacity.

For Kirkman, she hopes to have more options available to patrons as movie goers start filling seats this fall.

“As more states are opening theaters, we’re hoping that they’ll go ahead and send some more movies our way soon.” she said.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Carolina inmate dies after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety on Friday, the unidentified male inmate was in his early 70s.

News

Chapel Hill: No Franklin Street Halloween due to pandemic

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Chapel Hill officials announced Friday afternoon that all town-sponsored public events and festivals through the end of the year have been canceled, the News & Observer reported.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: A coastal low brings rain to Sunday’s outlook

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Cool but still comfortable weekend forecast

News

Gamma makes landfall near Tulum, Mexico just shy of hurricane strength

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Gamma is currently a tropical storm

Latest News

News

NC absentee ballots: Federal judge overrides state ruling, blocks rule change

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
On Saturday, U.S. District Judge James Dever issued a temporary restraining order, stating that the North Carolina Board of Elections could not change rules regarding absentee ballots because they had already started being sent out on September 4th.

News

Cunningham admits sending sexually suggestive texts

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Democratic challenger in North Carolina’s closely contested U.S. Senate campaign has acknowledged exchanging sexually suggestive text messages with a woman who’s not his wife, but he said he will not drop out of the race.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Four more counties report new deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Six Eastern Carolina counties reported additional deaths on Friday.

News

Black Lives Matter counter-protest scheduled for Jacksonville

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Demonstrators are expected to meet at the same location, at the Walmart on Yopp Road.

News

Onslow Memorial Hospital hosts benefit ride for mammography screening

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The ride is from Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson to New River Harley-Davison.

News

One woman dead, another injured in Halifax County shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Shermanda Louise Taylor, 30, of Halifax, is facing one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.