Movie theaters prepare to re-open as state hits Phase 3

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in nearly eight months, movie goers can grab some snacks, sit back and relax.

“It’s been very much of a roller coaster over the past seven almost eight months," says Joseph Horton, the Operations Director of Golden Ticket Cinemas.

Though movie theaters are now allowed to re-open in a limited capacity under Governor Roy Cooper’s Phase 3, there are guidelines to keep and rules to follow.

“These movies that we are playing right now are movies that are new releases they released a couple weeks ago," says Grace Kirkman, the General Manager at ENC Cinemas.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, guests are asked to wear their mask while in the theater.

“We also are doing lots of cleaning and disinfecting of our theaters," Kirkman adds.

At Golden Ticket Cinemas, they’re taking this week to train employees and prepare. One of their precautions is separating who does what.

“Anyone handling cash or credit card will not be handling popcorn or drinks," Horton explains.

According to the Governors orders, movies theaters can open at 30% capacity.

For Kirkman, she hopes to have more options available to patrons as movie goers start filling seats this fall.

“As more states are opening theaters, we’re hoping that they’ll go ahead and send some more movies our way soon.” she said.

