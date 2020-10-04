Missing: Deputies looking for Craven County 15-year-old

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Edwin Hernandez-Myron, 15, was last seen on Friday, October 2 on Williams Road, in Grifton.

He is described as approximately 5′10, 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Myron was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes.

According to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Hernandez-Myron left the area in a black Ford truck.

If anyone has information on his location you are asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.

