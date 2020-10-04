Jim’s Forecast: Sunshine returns as the work week begins

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

The high pressure system trailing Sunday Night’s cold front will set up camp over the East through the start of the week. This will keep sunny skies in the forecast for the majority of the week. Highs will gradually warm up from the low 70s Monday to the low 80s by Wednesday. A northerly breeze Monday will turn southwesterly by Wednesday. A dry cold front will move through Wednesday night with just a few clouds bringing a slight dip in temps late week.

Thursday & Friday

The sunshine will remain consistent in Eastern Carolina skies as we approach the weekend. Highs, however, will be dropping a bit. Temperatures will be dropping from the upper 70s Thursday to the upper 60s Friday, with winds picking up speed ahead of the front and staying breezy even as it moves off shore.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW