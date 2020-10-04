Jim’s Forecast: Sunshine returns as the work week begins
High pressure will dominate our forecast for the start of the week.
Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday
The high pressure system trailing Sunday Night’s cold front will set up camp over the East through the start of the week. This will keep sunny skies in the forecast for the majority of the week. Highs will gradually warm up from the low 70s Monday to the low 80s by Wednesday. A northerly breeze Monday will turn southwesterly by Wednesday. A dry cold front will move through Wednesday night with just a few clouds bringing a slight dip in temps late week.
Thursday & Friday
The sunshine will remain consistent in Eastern Carolina skies as we approach the weekend. Highs, however, will be dropping a bit. Temperatures will be dropping from the upper 70s Thursday to the upper 60s Friday, with winds picking up speed ahead of the front and staying breezy even as it moves off shore.
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday
Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE
Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE
Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE
Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW