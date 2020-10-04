Advertisement

Jackson shows MVP form to help Ravens beat Washington 31-17

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) works against Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) works against Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP Photo/Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By DAVID GINSBURG
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson ran for a 50-yard touchdown and threw for two scores in a bounce-back performance by the reigning NFL MVP and the Baltimore Ravens, who took control early against Washington in a 31-17 victory Sunday.

Coming off a humbling loss to Kansas City on Monday night, the Ravens (3-1) built a 21-10 halftime lead before opening the third quarter with a drive that ended with Mark Andrews' second touchdown catch.

That was enough to hand Washington (1-3) its third straight defeat.

The game was tough to watch for Washington coach Ron Rivera, and not just because of the score. Weakened by treatment he received during the week for lymph node cancer, Rivera occasionally took a break by sitting on the bench.

Washington’s first-year coach wore a shirt that read: “RIVERA STRONG.”

After throwing three interceptions last week, Washington’s Dwayne Haskins Jr. went 32 for 45 for a career-high 314 yards. He was sacked three times, twice by Matthew Judon.

Jackson’s numbers weren’t as big, but he managed the Baltimore offense as required while completing 14 of 21 passes for 193 yards.

Limited to 97 yards passing against the Chiefs, Jackson surpassed that total by halftime. He was backed by a strong defense looking for redemption after allowing Kansas City to amass 517 yards in a 34-20 victory.

The Ravens went up 7-0 when Mark Ingram scored from the 1 after cornerback Marlon Humphrey ripped the ball out of the grasp of J.D. McKissic and Marcus Peters recovered at the Washington 34.

Early in the second quarter, a 54-yard field goal try by Washington’s Dustin Hopkins clanged off the left upright. On third-and-4 from midfield, Jackson faked a handoff and took off down the middle of the field for a 50-yard score, shrugging off an attempted tackle by Kendall Fuller along the way. It was the longest run of his career, topping the 47-yarder last year against Cincinnati.

Washington closed to 14-7 with a 75-yard drive, capped by a 2-yard run by Antonio Gibson.

Facing a 4th-and-9 at the Washington 43, the Ravens pulled off a fake punt. Sam Koch threw a 15-yard completion to Mike Boykin, and Jackson cashed in with an on-the-run, 25-yard TD pass to Andrews just after the two-minute warning.

Late in the half, however, Jackson’s run of 159 straight passes without an interception ended when he was picked by Fuller. Washington cashed in with a field goal to make it 21-10.

Limited to three catches for 22 yards by Kansas City, Andrews hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 18.

BALL HAWK

Three days after signing a five-year contract extension in the vicinity of $98 million, Humphrey began offering return on Baltimore’s investment with his second forced fumble of the season and fifth of his career to set up the Ravens' first score.

It was the 17th straight game in which Baltimore forced at least one turnover, the longest current streak in the NFL.

INJURIES

Ravens: LT Ronnie Stanley was inactive with a shoulder injury. Orlando Brown moved from RT to LT and D. J. Fluker played RT. ... DT Derek Wolfe (elbow) was inactive.

Washington: Greg Stroman left in the first quarter with a right leg injury after being hit by two tacklers during an ill-advised punt return. ... DL Chase Young (groin) was inactive.

UP NEXT

Ravens: host Cincinnati next Sunday in an AFC North matchup.

Washington: host Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the first of five straight games vs. NFC foes.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bridgewater, Panthers fix red-zone woes, top Cardinals 31-21

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By STEVE REED
Teddy Bridgewater threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, ran for his first score since a devastating knee injury in 2016, and the Carolina Panthers solved their red zone woes in a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Sports

Herbert, Virginia Tech beat Duke 38-31 for 2-0 start

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By AARON BEARD
Chase Brice threw for 271 yards and a touchdown for Duke, off to its worst start in 14 years.

Sports

No. 12 North Carolina holds on to beat Boston College 26-22

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By JIMMY GOLEN
Sam Howell completed 14 of 26 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yard score to Wallace-Rose Hill's Javonte Williams, in UNC's 26-22 win over Boston College Saturday.

Sports

Georgia State rides fast start to 49-29 victory over ECU

Updated: 22 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Late TD pass lifts N.C. State past No. 24 Pitt 30-29

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining and North Carolina State stunned No. 24 Pittsburgh 30-29 on Saturday.

Sports

Georgia State rides fast start to 49-29 victory over ECU

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Holton Ahlers was 29-of-50 passing for 242 yards with no scores and three interceptions for ECU (0-2), which rushed for only 50 yards. Tyler Snead made 11 catches for 111 yards.

Sports

Chiefs-Patriots game off amid report Newton has COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT
|
By JIMMY GOLEN
ESPN reported on Saturday that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was among those contracting COVID-19.

Sports

Pungo Christian Academy highlights 8-man football Friday night

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Pungo Christian Academy’s 46-22 victory over Bethel Christian Academy highlighted a busy night of NCISAA 8-man football across Eastern Carolina.

Sports

Full Highlights: Bethel Christian Academy vs. Pungo Christian Academy

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT

Sports

Beal-Smith rushes for 3 TDs, Wake Forest eases past Campbell, 66-14

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
|
By BOB SUTTON
Christian Beal-Smith ran for three touchdowns and Donavon Greene returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown as Wake Forest won for the first time this season by defeating Campbell, 66-14.