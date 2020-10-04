Happening now: Greenville police investigating after pedestrian struck by SUV

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by an SUV on Saturday night.

According police in Greenville, the accident happened around 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive near Thomas Langston Road.

Preliminary investigations indicate the pedestrian darted out in front of traffic before being hit.

Police say the pedestrian is a male, but they are still working to identify him.

Southbound lanes on Memorial Drive will be shut down until at least 11 o’clock as police continue to investigate.

The driver has not been charged at this time.

