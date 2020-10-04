Advertisement

Happening now: Greenville police investigating after pedestrian struck by SUV

According police in Greenville, the accident happened around 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive near Thomas Langston Road.
According police in Greenville, the accident happened around 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive near Thomas Langston Road.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by an SUV on Saturday night.

According police in Greenville, the accident happened around 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive near Thomas Langston Road.

Preliminary investigations indicate the pedestrian darted out in front of traffic before being hit.

Police say the pedestrian is a male, but they are still working to identify him.

Southbound lanes on Memorial Drive will be shut down until at least 11 o’clock as police continue to investigate.

The driver has not been charged at this time.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Carolina inmate dies after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety on Friday, the unidentified male inmate was in his early 70s.

News

Chapel Hill: No Franklin Street Halloween due to pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Chapel Hill officials announced Friday afternoon that all town-sponsored public events and festivals through the end of the year have been canceled, the News & Observer reported.

News

Movie theaters prepare to re-open as state hits Phase 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
For the first time in nearly eight months, movie goers can grab some snacks, sit back and relax.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: A coastal low brings rain to Sunday’s outlook

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Cool but still comfortable weekend forecast

Latest News

News

Gamma makes landfall near Tulum, Mexico just shy of hurricane strength

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Gamma is currently a tropical storm

News

NC absentee ballots: Federal judge overrides state ruling, blocks rule change

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
On Saturday, U.S. District Judge James Dever issued a temporary restraining order, stating that the North Carolina Board of Elections could not change rules regarding absentee ballots because they had already started being sent out on September 4th.

News

Cunningham admits sending sexually suggestive texts

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Democratic challenger in North Carolina’s closely contested U.S. Senate campaign has acknowledged exchanging sexually suggestive text messages with a woman who’s not his wife, but he said he will not drop out of the race.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Four more counties report new deaths

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Six Eastern Carolina counties reported additional deaths on Friday.

News

Black Lives Matter counter-protest scheduled for Jacksonville

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Demonstrators are expected to meet at the same location, at the Walmart on Yopp Road.

News

Onslow Memorial Hospital hosts benefit ride for mammography screening

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The ride is from Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson to New River Harley-Davison.