Police investigating Goldsboro shooting, one man shot

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday.

Police say they responded to a call about gunfire on 1100 block of Olivia Lane, in Goldsboro, around 5:45 p.m.

According to police, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was transported to Wayne UNC Healthcare for treatment.

Police say he is currently in critical condition.

This case is currently under investigation, and we will bring you more details as they become available.

