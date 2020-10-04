Goldsboro police investigate fatal shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday evening.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.

Officers were called to investigate the sound of gunfire and found Kenneth Raiford, 52, of Goldsboro with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Raiford was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare where he died from his injuries.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation.

