Goldsboro police investigate fatal shooting

Police in Goldsboro say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.
Police in Goldsboro say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday evening.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.

Officers were called to investigate the sound of gunfire and found Kenneth Raiford, 52, of Goldsboro with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Raiford was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare where he died from his injuries.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation.

