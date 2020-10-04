Advertisement

Bridgewater, Panthers fix red-zone woes, top Cardinals 31-21

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) celebrates after scoring against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) celebrates after scoring against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(AP Photo/Brian Blanco | AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
By STEVE REED
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, ran for his first score since a devastating knee injury in 2016, and the Carolina Panthers solved their red zone woes in a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Panthers (2-2) scored touchdowns on their first four trips inside the Cardinals' 20-yard line to build a 28-7 lead one week after settling for five short field goals in a 21-16 victory over the Chargers last week.

Carolina controlled the clock, putting together scoring drives of 13, 9, 10, 8 and 15 plays.

Bridgewater scored his first rushing touchdown since Dec. 20, 2015 on an 18-yard scramble, sidestepping several tacklers to reach the end zone and give Carolina a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. It was his first TD rushing since tearing an ACL and suffering a dislocated left kneecap during a training camp practice with the Vikings.

Mike Davis, filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey, had 111 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Reggie Bonnafon and Ian Thomas caught short TD tosses from Bridgewater and Robby Anderson had eight catches for 99 yards.

The Panthers' defense limited Kyler Murray to 133 yards passing, although he did throw for three touchdowns.

DeAndre Hopkins, who came into the game averaging more than 10 catches and 118 yards receiving per game, was limited to 41 yards on seven receptions after a week in which he didn’t practice due to a foot injury.

Carolina, which allowed 65 points in the first two weeks, has held its last two opponents to 37 points.

COVID-19 UPDATE

The Panthers were allowed to host up to 5,240 fans for Sunday’s game under new state guidelines set in place by Gov. Roy Cooper. The attendance announced was 5,120 in the first game fans were allowed to attend this season at Bank of America Stadium.

RACIAL INJUSTICE

Bridgewater and two other Carolina players knelt during the playing of the national anthem while others held up their fists. The entire Cardinals team remained in the locker room for the anthem.

INJURIES

Cardinals: Running back Kenyon Drake left late in the fourth quarter after being shaken up on a run. It was the end of a disappointing day for Drake, held to 28 yards on 12 carries.

Panthers: Cornerback Eli Apple was ruled out after reinjuring his hamstring in the first half. Apple missed the first three games with a hamstring issue. ... Greg Little started at left tackle after Russell Okung (groin) missed his second straight game.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: travel to face the winless Jets (0-4) next Sunday.

Panthers: visit the Falcons in a divisional matchup next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jackson shows MVP form to help Ravens beat Washington 31-17

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By DAVID GINSBURG
Lamar Jackson ran for a 50-yard touchdown and threw for two scores in a bounce-back performance by the reigning NFL MVP and the Baltimore Ravens, who took control early against Washington in a 31-17 victory Sunday.

Sports

Herbert, Virginia Tech beat Duke 38-31 for 2-0 start

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By AARON BEARD
Chase Brice threw for 271 yards and a touchdown for Duke, off to its worst start in 14 years.

Sports

No. 12 North Carolina holds on to beat Boston College 26-22

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By JIMMY GOLEN
Sam Howell completed 14 of 26 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yard score to Wallace-Rose Hill's Javonte Williams, in UNC's 26-22 win over Boston College Saturday.

Sports

Georgia State rides fast start to 49-29 victory over ECU

Updated: 22 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Late TD pass lifts N.C. State past No. 24 Pitt 30-29

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining and North Carolina State stunned No. 24 Pittsburgh 30-29 on Saturday.

Sports

Georgia State rides fast start to 49-29 victory over ECU

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Holton Ahlers was 29-of-50 passing for 242 yards with no scores and three interceptions for ECU (0-2), which rushed for only 50 yards. Tyler Snead made 11 catches for 111 yards.

Sports

Chiefs-Patriots game off amid report Newton has COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT
|
By JIMMY GOLEN
ESPN reported on Saturday that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was among those contracting COVID-19.

Sports

Pungo Christian Academy highlights 8-man football Friday night

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Pungo Christian Academy’s 46-22 victory over Bethel Christian Academy highlighted a busy night of NCISAA 8-man football across Eastern Carolina.

Sports

Full Highlights: Bethel Christian Academy vs. Pungo Christian Academy

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT

Sports

Beal-Smith rushes for 3 TDs, Wake Forest eases past Campbell, 66-14

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
|
By BOB SUTTON
Christian Beal-Smith ran for three touchdowns and Donavon Greene returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown as Wake Forest won for the first time this season by defeating Campbell, 66-14.