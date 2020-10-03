Advertisement

WIC COVID-19 flexibilities extended

(KOLN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended essential flexibilities for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) to ensure participants continue to receive the food and health support they need throughout the COVID-19 national public health emergency.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services says extending these waivers allows nutritionally at-risk mothers, babies and children to use their benefits in a safe manner and enables the WIC program to operate based on local conditions throughout the pandemic.

People who are currently certified to participate in the WIC program will have their benefits added to their eWIC account without any further action and can use current eWIC cards for ongoing food benefits. New applicants can apply by completing the online referral form.

Anyone who has questions, needs to update certification or who is seeking WIC services for the first time can call a local WIC office for specific guidance on how services are being provided.

