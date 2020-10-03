Advertisement

Water quality swimming notifications issued for two sound-side sites in Pamlico County

By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One swimming advisory and one alert were issued Friday for sound-side sites in Pamlico County.

State recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water at these sites that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

Both notifications were for areas along Dawson Creek in Janerio.

The advisory was posted at the public access on the south side of Dawson Creek Bridge, and the alert was issued at the public access 500 yards north of Dawson Creek Bridge.

State officials posted a sign at the site under advisory to notify the public of the risks of swimming in this area. The advisory is not a beach closing, nor does the advisory affect the entire Dawson Creek area. Swimming advisories affect water within 200 feet of the sign.

State officials will continue testing the site, and they will remove the sign and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels below the standards.

