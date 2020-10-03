Voting registration continues for one more week

Advertisement

Voter registration continues for one more week(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You are running out of time to register to vote for the 20-20 election. The deadline is next Friday at 5:00 p.m. No matter how you plan to vote, elections officials say you must register to do so.

They also say you can still register if you vote early by going to a voting location between October 15 and the 31st. You’ll need documentation that verifies your name and address.

That information can be anything such as a driver’s license or utility bill. Pitt County Board of Elections Director Dave Davis talked about the options.

“Your only option if you want to vote by absentee by mail or on election day is you have to register by October 9. Otherwise, you have to go to a one-stop site between October 15 and October 31, show an official document with your name and Pitt County address, and get registered,” Davis said.

Officials also say that people will have to stand six feet apart for social distancing at the polls and will also have to wear a facemask. Voting sights will have masks available if someone forgets to bring one.

