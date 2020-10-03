Advertisement

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis tests positive for COVID-19

(Gray DC)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH CAROLINA (WITN) - U.S. Senator Thom Tillis says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tillis says, “Over the last few months, I’ve been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive. I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well. As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic. I encourage all North Carolinians to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing. For any North Carolinian who believes they were exposed to the virus or starts to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested to protect those around you.”

Tillis is locked in a battle for his senate seat with Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham.

The Tillis campaign says, "Our campaign notified the Cunningham campaign and Spectrum News of Senator Tillis' positive COVID-19 test immediately after he received the results. The Tillis campaign staffers who were exposed to the Senator this week will now quarantine and will receive tests in the coming days. Our Charlotte campaign headquarters is now closed and we are halting all in-person campaign events until further notice. Additionally, we are reaching out to any individuals who may have come into contact with Senator Tillis during the campaign events we held this week. "

