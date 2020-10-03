Trump caravan set for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Trump caravan is scheduled for Saturday in Jacksonville at noon.

The caravan will begin at the Walmart on Yopp Road and travel through The Richlands area back to the starting point.

There will be prizes awarded to the best-decorated vehicle.

The event is hosted by Laura Deptola.

For more information, you can visit the Trump caravan Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.