Outdoor bars open, alcohol curfew still in effect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The previous executive order that kept bars closed expired Friday evening at 5 o’clock in our state. This means businesses like outdoor bars are allowed to reopen at 30 percent capacity. A lot of the bars in Eastern North Carolina with those outdoor spaces opened right at 5:01pm Friday night, but they had to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. in compliance with the alcohol curfew.

People lined the streets before the executive order expired Friday, with some people wearing masks and social distancing and others were not. But last call for alcohol came earlier than normal due to the alcohol curfew.

Some bar goers in Greenville aren’t too happy with the curfew.

“We just want to have fun. We’ve been quarantined for 8 months now. We’ve been following the rules, everyone’s been following the rules for the most part but at this point at least let people live their lives.”

“We can take safety precautions, we can wear a mask, we can stand 6 feet apart, that’s not a big deal.”

Bar owners are just happy to finally reopen, even if it’s just at 30 percent capacity outside.

“It’s been almost 200 days dreaming about this day and here it is, It’s going to make it a little bit harder. For bars that’s when they make their money. But all the bars wanted from the beginning was that we wanted equal treatment. We are willing to do whatever to be open.”

Bars have been closed for almost 7 months, and according to the Governors executive order, if you don’t have an outdoor space you may have to continue staying closed.

“There’s a little over 1000 of us and for some reason, I feel, we all feel that we’ve been singlely targeted.”

But Mayor PJ Connelly and the City of Greenville are working to keep businesses open.

“City staff has been working really hard on trying to set up an outdoor area where they can still have people come and visit their bar and be able to still comply with the governors order. It has been a very tough year for many of our businesses here in our area. So anything that we can do as a city to help them out, we are willing to do.”

Mayor Connelly said the city’s main focus is to continue supporting local businesses. The alcohol curfew is set to expire October 23rd. The Safer at Home or Phase Three says that if a bar does NOT have an outdoor area or an outdoor occupancy capacity, they would be limited to no more than 7 customers for every thousand square feet of the outdoor area.

