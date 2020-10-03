Onslow Memorial Hospital hosts benefit ride for mammography screening

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow Memorial Hospital is hosting two events to support Julie’s Pink Warrior Project, which provides mammography screening for under-insured and uninsured patients in Onslow County.

A “Stilettos on Steel” benefit ride is set to take place on Saturday, October 3 starting at 10 a.m.

The ride is from Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson to New River Harley-Davison.

There will be a Racing for a Cause, a 5K, and One Mile Fun Run at the Jacksonville Commons coming up on November 3.

The event is open to all motorcycles and riders.

