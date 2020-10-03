One woman dead, another injured in Halifax County shooting

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is dead, and a man is injured following a shooting in Halifax County.

According to Chief Deputy Scott Hall with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 5000 block of Highway 301 around 11:20 p.m. on Friday, October 2. They found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Latrice Avent, 27, of Halifax, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a man, was transported to a local medical facility with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He is listed in critical condition.

Shermanda Louise Taylor, 30, of Halifax, is facing one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The sheriff’s office says investigators determined the shooting spawned from a domestic relationship between Taylor and Avent.

Taylor was arrested without incident and is being held without bond.

Her first court appearance will be on October 21.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.