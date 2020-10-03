NC absentee ballots: Federal judge overrides state ruling, blocks rule change

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A federal judge on Saturday blocked a North Carolina voting rule change regarding absentee ballots, overriding a state ruling made just one day prior.

On Saturday, U.S. District Judge James Dever issued a temporary restraining order, stating that the North Carolina Board of Elections could not change rules regarding absentee ballots because they had already started being sent out on September 4th.

The decision comes after a Wake County Superior Court Judge, on Friday, ruled that the State Board of Elections change would be upheld.

The rule change at question involves absentee ballots that are submitted missing witness signatures.

The State Board of Elections issued new guidance more than a week ago that ballots with the missing information would only need an affidavit from the voter stating they in fact submitted the original ballot, versus being required to submit a new ballot.

Last Saturday, two lawsuits were filed against the State Board of Elections, one by the Trump Campaign and Republican National Committee, and a second by Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly.

The sides argued that the State Board of Elections did not have the constitutional right to change voting rules, a duty they say is provided to the state’s General Assembly.

Over 300,000 absentee ballots have already been submitted in North Carolina, and thousands of them are missing the required witness signature.

Speaker Tim Moore filed the lawsuit on behalf of the North Carolina House, along with Leader Phil Berger, who filed on behalf of the Senate.

Berger told WITN earlier in the week that the General Assembly had recently changed voting regulations due to absentee ballot fraud during a state election in 2018.

In an effort to adapt to the pandemic during the upcoming election, the General Assembly reduced the witness requirements from two names to one.

Those opposed argue that because of possible COVID-19 transmission, voters should not be required to have a witness.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.