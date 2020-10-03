Advertisement

Georgia State rides fast start to 49-29 victory over ECU

ECU football vs. Georgia State
ECU football vs. Georgia State(WITN Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Cornelious Brown IV threw for three touchdowns, including two to Sam Pinckney, Destin Coates rushed for two scores and Georgia State defeated East Carolina 49-29 on Saturday.

The Panthers (1-1) rolled up 303 yards offense on their way to a 35-13 halftime lead, setting a school record for points in a half.

On the game’s first play from scrimmage, Brown had his pass intercepted in the flat and returned 28 yards for a touchdown by Warren Saba. But the Panthers scored on their next three drives in under seven minutes, including touchdown passes of 38 yards to Pinckney and 22 yards to Jamari Thrash. Brown added a 13-yard score to Pinckney, and Coates and Tucker Gregg had TD runs for a 22-point halftime lead.

The lead reached 42-16 early in the fourth quarter on Antavious Lane’s 34-yard interception return.

Brown finished 18-of-28 passing with two interceptions. Pinckney, a sophomore, made seven catches for a career-high 134 yards, and Coates had 23 carries for 113 yards. The Panthers outgained the Pirates 485-292.

Holton Ahlers was 29-of-50 passing for 242 yards with no scores and three interceptions for ECU (0-2), which rushed for only 50 yards. Tyler Snead made 11 catches for 111 yards.

Because of COVID-10 concerns, capacity at Center Parc Stadium was held to 50%. Georgia State had its game versus Charlotte last week postponed after human error resulted in four Panthers being incorrectly said to have tested positive for the virus.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Late TD pass lifts N.C. State past No. 24 Pitt 30-29

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining and North Carolina State stunned No. 24 Pittsburgh 30-29 on Saturday.

Sports

Chiefs-Patriots game off amid report Newton has COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JIMMY GOLEN
ESPN reported on Saturday that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was among those contracting COVID-19.

Sports

Pungo Christian Academy highlights 8-man football Friday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Pungo Christian Academy’s 46-22 victory over Bethel Christian Academy highlighted a busy night of NCISAA 8-man football across Eastern Carolina.

Sports

Full Highlights: Bethel Christian Academy vs. Pungo Christian Academy

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Beal-Smith rushes for 3 TDs, Wake Forest eases past Campbell, 66-14

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By BOB SUTTON
Christian Beal-Smith ran for three touchdowns and Donavon Greene returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown as Wake Forest won for the first time this season by defeating Campbell, 66-14.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

Pungo Christian defeats Bethel Christian 46-22

Updated: 16 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

Sports

Billy previews ECU football at Georgia State

Updated: 16 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Coronavirus

Carolina Panthers uses Xenex robot to clean Bank of America Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
A limited number of NFL fans will be allowed into Bank of America Stadium Sunday for the Panthers game against the Arizona Cardinals.