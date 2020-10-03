FRC East secures robotics grants for area schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Four local schools are receiving funding for extracurricular activities that focus on science, technology, engineering, and math. The money comes from the Department of Defense stem grants from Fleet Readiness Center East.

Five grants totaling $3,375 will assist teams participating in robotics programs at Roger Bell New Tech Academy, Gramercy Christian School, Broad Creek Middle School, and Croatan High School.

Educators and volunteer engineers from FRC East coach teams from the schools that will compete in lego league and tech challenges which provide students with real-world problem-solving experiences.

Organizers say since students do not get this exposure through school courses, they can find a passion for STEM they wouldn’t have found otherwise.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.