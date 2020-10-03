Advertisement

Dare County sheriff warns of scammers posing as deputies on phone

Phone scam
Phone scam(MGN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie is warning the public to be aware of a couple of scams with callers posing as deputies and asking for your personal information over the phone. The Sheriff’s office says they’ve been notified of two scams where citizens were called on the phone.

The sheriff said one caller represents themselves as a Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant from phone number 252-284-0945, saying that there are warrants for your arrest, and it can be handled over the phone if you pay money.

They also go on to say you cannot contact anyone, nor an attorney. The sheriff says this is not true, and this is a scam.

They say another scam is a caller that states they are from Publishers Clearing House. They say, “We are calling asking if you have received the entry certificate in the mail.” If you say yes, they tell you that you have won the prize of $7,000.00 a week for life.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office warns residents not to give out any personal information, nor any credit card or banking numbers.

They say you can check out a company with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM before you do business with them.

You can also join the Do Not Call registry to cut down on unwanted telemarketing calls. To sign up, call 1-888-382-1222 from the number you wish to register or visit www.donotcall.gov. Once you’re on the list, report Do No Call violators to the Attorney General’s Office.

