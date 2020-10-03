Advertisement

Chiefs-Patriots game off amid report Newton has COVID-19

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown pass to running back Rex Burkhead (34) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By JIMMY GOLEN
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This NFL postponed this week’s game between New England and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams. ESPN reported on Saturday that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was among those contracting the disease.

The NFL said Saturday that the game, originally scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday, will be played on Monday or Tuesday. The league said the move followed “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.” The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal his name.

It it the second game this weekend that has been affected by COVID-19. The matchup between Pittsburgh and Tennessee was postponed because of an outbreak on the Titans; it is now scheduled for Oct. 25.

The Patriots had been planning to fly to Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. Instead, players left the facility to await further instructions. The team said in a statement that the COVID-positive player has entered self-quarantine and that players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with him were tested Saturday morning and all were negative.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm