Black Lives Matter counter-protest scheduled for Jacksonville

ESWD to fly Black Lives Matter Flag
ESWD to fly Black Lives Matter Flag(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A counter-protest is scheduled in response to a Jacksonville President Donald Trump caravan.

Demonstrators are expected to meet at the same location, at the Walmart on Yopp Road.

The protest is set for Saturday, October 3 at noon.

The flyer promoting the protest says it will be silent and peaceful, and participants are asked to wear masks.

