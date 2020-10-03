Black Lives Matter counter-protest scheduled for Jacksonville
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A counter-protest is scheduled in response to a Jacksonville President Donald Trump caravan.
Demonstrators are expected to meet at the same location, at the Walmart on Yopp Road.
The protest is set for Saturday, October 3 at noon.
The flyer promoting the protest says it will be silent and peaceful, and participants are asked to wear masks.
