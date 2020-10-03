Advertisement

Beal-Smith rushes for 3 TDs, Wake Forest eases past Campbell, 66-14

By BOB SUTTON
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)- Christian Beal-Smith ran for three touchdowns and Donavon Greene returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown as Wake Forest won for the first time this season by defeating Campbell, 66-14.

Beal-Smith scored from 2 and 10 yards out in the first quarter, giving the redshirt junior his first career two-touchdown game. He tacked on a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Wake Forest, which matched the fourth-most points in program history.

Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams was 17 of 29 for 187 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

