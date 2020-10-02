U.S. 264 westbound shutdown after excavator damages bridge

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Part of a busy Pitt County highway is shut down after an excavator being pulled by an 18-wheeler trailer struck an overhead bridge.

Trooper Brandon Cruz said it happened around 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 264 at the Mozingo Road exit.

The trooper says 8-10 cars were damaged by the flying concrete chunks. Damaged included flat tires, broken windshields, and broken oil pans. Fortunately, no one was injured in the mess.

Mozingo Road is also shut down until D.O.T. engineers can inspect the bridge to make sure it is safe for vehicles to use.

Cruz said an 18-wheeler low boy was hauling the excavator and its boom was too high and struck the bridge. The truck is owned by New Horizon Towers from Seven Springs and the driver has been charged with a height violation, according to the trooper.

There is no word on when the highway will reopen.

Troopers say the excavator struck the overhead bridge Friday morning. (WITN)

