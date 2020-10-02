Twenty fifth Tropical Depression of the season forms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

The disturbance we have been tracking in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea has become the 25th Tropical Depression of the 2020 hurricane season. This system is forecast to move over the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula over the next day or two. If the system reaches Tropical Storm strength it will be named Gamma. Current winds are 35 mph and the system is moving northwest at 9 mph. It is centered east of Belize and will bring rain to resort areas like Cozumel and Cancun.

It may emerge over the southern Gulf of Mexico and gain strength. Any impacts to Eastern North Carolina will be determined later based on the evolution of the system. The most likely path turns it westward over the southern Gulf of Mexico.

