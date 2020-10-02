Tillis and Cunningham take part in WilmingtonBiz Conference and Expo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Attendees at the 2020 Wilmington Biz Conference and Expo heard from the two leading candidates running for the U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina on the ballot in November. The event spanned over two days with morning and afternoon sessions.

Sen. Thom Tillis, the Republican incumbent, and his Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham appeared in virtual question and answer sessions Thursday morning. The two answered questions from the moderator and also from people attending the conference.

Sen. Tillis is running for a second term in the United States Senate. He was elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives in 2006 and served as Speaker of the House from 2011–2014. He is married with two adult children and two grandchildren, and he lives in Huntersville.

Cal Cunningham was elected to the North Carolina Senate in 2000, serving one term before volunteering for the U.S. Army Reserves following 9/11. He is an attorney and lives in Raleigh with his wife and two teenage children.

