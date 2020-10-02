State and local leaders react to President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several North Carolina leaders have offered comments on President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s positive COVID-19 test.
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) tweeted wishing a full and speedy recovery.
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly posted to Facebook saying “Please keep the President and First Lady in your thoughts and prayers. You never want to see anyone contract this terrible virus and I hope they recover quickly.”
Governor Roy Cooper tweeted praying for a quick and complete recovery for President Trump and the First Lady.
