State and local leaders react to President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several North Carolina leaders have offered comments on President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s positive COVID-19 test.

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) tweeted wishing a full and speedy recovery.

President @realDonaldTrump is a fighter and I'm praying for a full and speedy recovery for him and @FLOTUS. https://t.co/bdlAJh958M — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 2, 2020

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly posted to Facebook saying “Please keep the President and First Lady in your thoughts and prayers. You never want to see anyone contract this terrible virus and I hope they recover quickly.”

Governor Roy Cooper tweeted praying for a quick and complete recovery for President Trump and the First Lady.

We pray for a quick and complete recovery for President Trump and the First Lady. This virus is highly contagious and can be deadly, and the best way to protect each other and ourselves is to wear masks, wash hands and stay distant to stop the spread. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 2, 2020

