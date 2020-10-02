Advertisement

Some Martin County students earn two degrees while in high school

Martin County school program allows students to get diploma and associates degree
Martin County school program allows students to get diploma and associates degree(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some Martin County high school students are working on obtaining their high school diplomas and taking classes to earn an associate’s degree and that high school diploma.

During the pandemic, instruction has been unlike any other school year with virtual learning mixed in with in-person instruction.

But students at the Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience (NERSBA), an early college high school, are participating in in-person labs working toward their associate’s degree. The students aren’t letting the pandemic stop them from earning a college associate’s degree in science in agriculture from the University of Mount Olive.

Sophomore Peyton Ward said, “So, we can go ahead and prepare for college life when we get there on campus.”

“I think it’s pretty neat because it’s pretty hands-on and you get to learn a bunch of stuff that some schools don’t offer,” Sophomore Morgan Barnes said.

Michele Spence, an Instructor at the University of Mount Olive, touts an early start’s benefits. She said, “Well, it gives them a head start. So instead of just having a general associate degree, they have one that’s guaranteed to go into the university and transfer them into one of the agriculture degrees.”

NERSBA is one of three early college high schools where Mount Olive is offering this program.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Options to help or get help during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Updated: moments ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Options to help or get help during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

News

Craven County Schools scheduled to begin partial in-person learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Schools in the east are getting closer to the start of the second nine weeks of learning and for many, that means switching up how instruction is being done, all while dealing with positive COVID-19 cases among staff.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Rocket Launch at 9:38 pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Bright blue skies this afternoon. Some clouds pass through Friday.

News

Greenville Convention Center excited about Phase 3 reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
NC state is preparing for Phase 3 of Governor Cooper’s COVID-19 reopening plan and the Greenville Convention Center is ready.

Latest News

News

Greenville Police: Man arrested walking in the road with gun & making threats

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Greenville police a man has been arrested after they say he was walking down the middle of County Home Road with a gun in his hand making threats.

News

Craven County Schools scheduled to begin partial in-person learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
Schools in the east are getting closer to the start of the second nine weeks of learning and for many, that means switching up how instruction is being done, all while dealing with positive COVID-19 cases among staff.

News

Veterans in East can get free drive-thru flu shots through end of November

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local veterans can receive a free flu shot from the convenience of their vehicles this fall.

News

ECVC trainees work as essential employees during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
With National Disability Awareness Month kicking off Thursday and National Custodian Day Friday, we talked to essential employees who went through a 6-week apprenticeship training course at the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center.

News

Greenville Convention Center excited about Phase 3 reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
NC state is preparing for Phase 3 of Governor Cooper’s COVID-19 reopening plan and the Greenville Convention Center is ready.

News

North Carolina NAACP leaders demand charges in Onslow County swastika case

Updated: 1 hours ago
North Carolina NAACP and religious leaders are demanding action in the case of a swastika mowed into the front lawn of an Onslow County home last month.