SBI, sheriff’s office investigating death of inmate at Beaufort County Detention Center

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the SBI, are investigating after an inmate died at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Dremal Keys of Aurora had been incarcerated after being sentenced to active time by a Beaufort County Judge on Wednesday.

On Thursday at 4:30 a.m. they say Keys complained of feeling ill and was taken to Vidant Beaufort Hospital for treatment.

Keys was treated at the hospital for approximately 7 hours, released and then returned to the detention center around 11:30 a.m. the same day.

On Friday at 2:35 a.m. the sheriff’s office says Keys became ill again and then became unresponsive. Detention officers summoned EMS and began life-saving efforts. When Washington Fire and EMS arrived they continued lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful in reviving Keys.

Because Keys death occurred while in custody, protocol calls for the notification of the District Attorney’s Office and for the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation into the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office says the death of any inmate that occurs in the detention center or while being treated in a medical facility while in the custody of the sheriff is still considered an in custody death and is investigated internally and independently by the SBI and then reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office.

NC Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

