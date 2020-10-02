Saving Graces: Josie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Josie.

Volunteers say she is sweet and clever. She loves playtime and naptime equally.

Josie is said to be well-behaved, but there’s a certain snack you may want to keep away from her unless you’re prepared to share. Apparently, she loves banana nut muffins!

Volunteers say Josie gets along well with other cats and would be the perfect addition to a family with kids. Saving Graces is currently in PetSmart and meeting applicants by appointment.

On Saturday, Saving Graces is hosting a spay/neuter clinic at Animal Care on 14th Street in Greenville. Vouchers for the event can be purchased at the Pitt County Animal Shelter on County Home Road. Vouchers are $20 fora spay or neuter and includes a rabies vaccine.

This is a clinic for community and feral cats only, not pets. Volunteers say there are a limited number of appointments left for this event and to call 252-752-1890 if interested.

