POLICE: Officers shoot man in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is recovering at a Greenville hospital after police shot him on Friday morning.

According to Rocky Mount police, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 7:30. Officers say a woman was the victim of an assault, which resulted in cuts and puncture wounds. She was taken to Nash UNC Health Care.

Officers found the suspect on Cunningham Drive where he allegedly showed a gun and officers ordered him to drop it. Police say they ordered the man to drop the gun, but he later pointed it at the officer.

Police shot him when he pointed the gun. Officers rendered first-aid and the suspect was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where police say he is in stable condition.

