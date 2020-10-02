Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Mostly sunny with cool breezes

The shot of cooler air will stick around through the weekend
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday

A cold front is now off the coast, bringing cooler temperatures into the weekend. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average on Friday with highs peaking around 70 and overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s by sunrise Saturday. A few clouds will dot the sky Friday with gusty north winds at 10-20 mph.

Saturday & Sunday

Clear blue skies will be back with us for most of Saturday. It will be a classic autumn weather pattern here in Eastern N.C. with highs in the upper 60s with overnight lows dropping to the upper 40s well inland. A light breeze out of the northeast will help to knock some of the leaves off the trees. Sunday will be cloudy as a coastal system will be close enough to affect our skies and bring a chance of rain to the coast. Highs Sunday will remain in the upper 60s.

Monday & Tuesday

The coastal low will head out to sea on Monday leaving behind clear skies and quiet weather. Highs will go from the low 70s Monday to the mid 70s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine both days. Overnight lows will dip to seasonably mid 50s.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: FRIDAY

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Ocracoke: LOW

Ocracoke to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

