Pender County prisoner dies from COVID-19 complications

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A prisoner at Pender Correctional Institution offender who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to a spokesperson with the NC Department of Public Safety.

“His death is saddening, and we are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”

According to NCDPS, the inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on September 22 and died on October 1.

The patient was in his early 60s and, according to NCDPS, had underlying health conditions.

For privacy reasons, his identity has not been released.

