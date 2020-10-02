Advertisement

Options to help or get help during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Since March, Laura King, the Executive Director of The Center for Family Violence Prevention, said requests for services are up about 45 percent.

This increase is partially due to stay at home orders relating to COVID-19. “When it’s not a healthy relationship, it can get very dangerous very quickly,” said King.

Laura McNally is the Chairwoman for the Domestic Violence Impact Event. She said the center receives both state and federal grant money, but donations help them do more. “We don’t care whether its ten dollars, whether it’s $25, whether its $5,000,” said McNally Usually, the center would have a Domestic Violence Luncheon, but this year that event is being pushed online.

They’ve released a Domestic Violence Virtual Presentation instead, to raise money for the victims. “We provide gas cards we provide money for medical expenses if they’ve been injured,” King said. Donations to My Sisters Closet and My Sisters Attic help provide clothing and home goods to victims who have been displaced. “She goes to My Sisters Closet, and we provide clothing for her,” King said.

If you find yourself in a dangerous home situation and need help, you can go to My Sisters Attic or My Sisters Closet. “Just speaking to the person working there and say hey, you know I’m in a really bad situation,” McNally said.

You can donate by mailing a check or visiting C4VP.org. King also said they’re opening a third location in Farmville soon. That location will be called My Sisters Place.

