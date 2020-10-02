Advertisement

NCEL 10-01-20

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tillis and Cunningham take part in WilmingtonBiz Conference and Expo

Updated: 28 minutes ago
By Sharon Johnson
Tillis and Cunningham take part in WilmingtonBiz Conference and Expo

Matt’s Forecast: Another shot of cool air Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Matt Engelbrecht
A weak front will bring cooler air to the area on Friday

Meeting held in response to Kinston convenience store altercation

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Amber Lake
Community members came together Thursday night in Kinston, demanding change after an altercation that took place this past weekend.

Martin County new school superintendent begins position during challenging times

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Sharon Johnson
Martin County new school superintendent begins position during challenging times

Options to help or get help during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Hannah Jeffries
Options to help or get help during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Some Martin County students earn two degrees while in high school

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Sharon Johnson
Some Martin County students earn two degrees while in high school

Craven County Schools scheduled to begin partial in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
Schools in the east are getting closer to the start of the second nine weeks of learning and for many, that means switching up how instruction is being done, all while dealing with positive COVID-19 cases among staff.

Greenville Convention Center excited about Phase 3 reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
NC state is preparing for Phase 3 of Governor Cooper’s COVID-19 reopening plan and the Greenville Convention Center is ready.

Options to help or get help during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Updated: 4 hours ago
Since March, Laura King, the Executive Director of The Center for Family Violence Prevention, said requests for services are up about 45 percent.

Greenville Police: Man arrested walking in the road with gun & making threats

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
Greenville police a man has been arrested after they say he was walking down the middle of County Home Road with a gun in his hand making threats.