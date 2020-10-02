MumFeast begins in downtown New Bern with new look amid Covid-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic organizers of the annual MumFest in downtown New Bern were able to come up with a safe alternative to the massive three-day event. This year it’s called MumFeast and the event will be happening every weekend in October starting on October 2nd.

Mumfeast event begins in downtown New Bern (witn)

MumFest has been scaled back and will be an expansion on the dining in the streets that the city has been taking part in since late spring. Lynne Harakal who is the Executive Director for Swiss Bear, which is the organization that hosts MumFest and now Mumfeast, says they were determined to find a safe way to still help promote their local businesses.

"We decided to do an extension of our on street dining which has been happening since May on Friday and Saturday evening and so now when the streets close on Friday evening they will stay closed through Saturday and there will be street dining the entire time,” said Harakal.

The event will span Middle, Craven, and Pollack Streets on Friday’s starting at 5:00 pm through Saturday at 10:00 pm. For local businesses, this is an opportunity to make up for lost revenue due to the pandemic.

"By starting Friday at 5 pm closing the streets down it will enable places like Baker’s Kitchen to be able to be able to bring our breakfast crowd outside during the day and really help us expand back close to full capacity,” explained Buddy Bengel with Baker’s Kitchen.

Organizers for MumFeast say they are limiting the number of arts and crafts vendors to 7 or 8 each weekend and will be spacing them out throughout downtown to encourage social distancing. They will also be encouraging people to wear masks and sanitize their hands frequently.

Harakal says the title sponsor for the event, CarolinaEast is providing hand sanitizer, “As you’re walking around the downtown and you’re going into businesses you will see that they have provided hand sanitizer stations and some individual packets of hand sanitizer to help keep everybody remindful of the fact that you know that there are certain things we have to do when out in public,” said Harakal.

In an effort to help out other vendors that could not attend this year’s scaled down event, Mumfest has created a shopping tab on their website, https://mumfest.com/.

