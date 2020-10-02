Advertisement

Meeting held in response to Kinston convenience store altercation

By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Community members came together Thursday night in Kinston, demanding change after an altercation this past weekend.

Employees at Brother’s Store got into a fight with a customer Friday night, September 25th around 8pm.

Kinston Police say warrants were served for the two employees involved and they are awaiting their court day.

But protesters said that’s not enough and want the business to close down.

The two employees involved were served with warrants on charges of assault on a female and communicating threats.

Now community members are trying to find a solution so this doesn’t happen again.

Blackwell said she plans on standing out in front of the store every single day, encouraging people to shop somewhere else.

One of the employees involved in the altercation, Moretha Ahmen, said he would have shown respect to Blackwell but says she came into the store being disrespectful.

Protesters plan on having a large crowd in front of the store this weekend to continue discouraging shoppers..

