Martin County new school superintendent begins position during challenging times

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County Schools is welcoming its new school superintendent this month. The school board named David Fonseca to lead the school district.

Thomas Daly had been serving as interim superintendent prior to Fonseca’s arrival. Dr. Fonseca said his entire career in education has been in North Carolina, and he started teaching in Lincoln County in 1992.

He’s also worked in larger areas like Winston-Salem and Charlotte-Mecklenburg County. Fonseca said there are a lot of possibilities in Martin County, and he’s excited to hit the ground running when he starts on November 1, as schools begin moving into Plan A of in-person learning.

“A lot of the initial work is going to be to get to know the staff, the central office folks, principals, assistant principals, our teachers and certainly our students, parent and community. So that’s where I’m going to be focusing my time,” he said.

Dr. Fonseca appreciates the opportunity to serve Martin County Schools and says his door is always open.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.