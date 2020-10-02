Man on parole charged in trailer thefts

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was on parole is back behind bars as deputies say he is responsible for a series of utility and boat trailers thefts.

Wesley Sykes had his first court appearance Friday in Pamlico County.

Deputies charged the 36-year-old Grantsboro man with eight counts of felony larceny.

They say the thefts happened over the past three months in and around Pamlico County.

Sykes is expected to face additional charges from areas where the trailers were sold, according to deputies.

The man is jailed on a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.