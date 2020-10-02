Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Cool north breeze on Friday

The shot of cooler air will stick around through the weekend
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Friday

A weak cold front will move through by sunrise Friday, bringing cooler than average temperatures this weekend. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average on Friday with highs peaking in the upper 60s. and overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s by sunrise Saturday. A few clouds will dot the sky with the frontal passage and winds will shift from the south to the north. No rain is in the forecast on Friday.

Saturday & Sunday

Clear blue skies will be back with us for Saturday. It will be a classic autumn weather pattern here in Eastern N.C. with highs in the upper 60s with overnight lows dropping to the upper 40s well inland. A light breeze out of the west will help to knock some of the leaves off the trees. Sunday will have some clouds as a coastal system will be close enough to affect our skies, but rain is unlikely for most areas except a 20% chance along the beaches. Highs Sunday will remain in the upper 60s.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: FRIDAY

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Ocracoke: LOW

Ocracoke to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

