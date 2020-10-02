Greenville Police: Man arrested walking in the road with gun & making threats

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say a man has been arrested after they say he was walking down the middle of County Home Road with a gun in his hand making threats.

Shortly before 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning officers encountered 24-year-old Jaquan Brock near the intersection of County Home Road and Firetower Road.

Police say after a brief struggle, officers were able to disarm Brock without incident and without injury.

Brock, who is from Greenville, is charged with assault on a government official, resisting a public officer, injury to personal property, going armed to the terror of the public, and carrying a concealed gun.

All charges are misdemeanors.

Brock’s bond was set at $50,000.

