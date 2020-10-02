Greenville Jaycees make adjustments for Christmas Parade

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Jaycees say the Christmas parade will go on this year in Greenville but will look a lot different.

To keep everyone as safe as possible by avoiding large crowds, the parade will be a little backward this year.

Parade participants will be stationary with the public driving through to see all the floats and other entries.

This year’s parade will take place on December 5th at 5:00. This year’s theme is “A Christmas to Remember.”

Because of the change, the Jaycees say they will have to limit participants to a first come first serve basis as space is limited.

You can click the link below for information about participating.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.