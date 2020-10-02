Advertisement

Greenville Jaycees make adjustments for Christmas Parade

Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade
Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Jaycees say the Christmas parade will go on this year in Greenville but will look a lot different.

To keep everyone as safe as possible by avoiding large crowds, the parade will be a little backward this year.

Parade participants will be stationary with the public driving through to see all the floats and other entries.

This year’s parade will take place on December 5th at 5:00. This year’s theme is “A Christmas to Remember.”

Because of the change, the Jaycees say they will have to limit participants to a first come first serve basis as space is limited.

You can click the link below for information about participating.

Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WIC COVID-19 flexibilities extended

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended essential flexibilities for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) to ensure participants continue to receive the food and health support they need throughout the COVID-19 national public health emergency.

News

Gamma officially forms; Tropical Storm with 40 mph winds

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Gamma is currently a tropical storm

News

MumFeast begins in downtown New Bern with new look amid Covid-19

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic organizers of the annual MumFest in downtown New Bern were able to come up with a safe alternative to the massive three-day event.

News

Following President Trump’s positive COVID test, ECU professor says voter turnout increase possible

Updated: 19 minutes ago
President Trump and the First Lady announced they tested positive for the coronavirus Friday morning.

News

Bars reopen at 5 p.m. Friday, County Line Bar hoping to recover after being closed seven months

Updated: 23 minutes ago
At 5:00 p.m. Friday, North Carolina moved into phase three of reopening.

Latest News

News

Voting registration continues for one more week

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Voting registration continues for one more week

News

Water quality swimming notifications issued for two sound-side sites in Pamlico County

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
One swimming advisory and one alert were issued Friday for sound-side sites in Pamlico County.

News

Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart

News

Bars reopen at 5 p.m. Friday, County Line Bar hoping to recover after being closed seven months

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Bars open at 5 p.m. Friday, County Line Bar hoping to recover after being closed seven months

News

Following President Trump’s positive COVID test, ECU professor says voter turnout increase possible

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
The political expert says the news could bring more Biden supporters to the polls