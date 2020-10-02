Greenville Convention Center excited about Phase 3 reopening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC state is preparing for Phase 3 of Governor Cooper’s COVID-19 reopening plan and the Greenville Convention Center is ready.

Starting Friday at 5:00 p.m. large outdoor venues with a capacity of more than 10,000 people can open at 7-percent occupancy.

Smaller outdoor venues, movie theaters, and conference centers can have 30-percent capacity or a total of 100 people, whichever is less.

Rhesa Tucker, CEO Greenville Convention Center says, “We are very excited in having everything moving in the right direction. We will take the baby steps as we can go. Now we can do events, 30% occupancy or up to 100 individuals depending on which number is less. We are excited it is moving in the right direction.”

Tucker says the convention center is booking events in hopes that the state will continue moving forward with reopening.

This Saturday and Sunday the convention center will be hosting the S and D Gun and Knife Show.

